'BLACKPINK all over the place': Pink Venom choreographer Kiel Tutin reiterates privilege of working with group

BLACKPINK has become a global phenomenon, captivating audiences with their powerful performances and unforgettable choreography. Behind many of their iconic moves stands Kiel Tutin, the creative force responsible for shaping some of the group’s most memorable moments—from their groundbreaking Coachella debut to the high-energy 2023 Born Pink World Tour.

At the 2025 American Music Awards, while BTS’ RM won the K-pop artist category, Tutin praised BLACKPINK for their dedication and hard work. He described them as four individuals from different parts of the world who come together to create something truly magical, calling it a privilege to have worked with them over the years.

"They’re just four girls from all over the world, and when they come together, they create something truly magical. It’s been an absolute privilege to work with them over the years."

He added, "Each member brings her own unique energy and personality to the group. They’re not just performers; they’re storytellers through movement."

Reflecting on BLACKPINK’s stage presence, Tutin noted their electrifying energy, relentless work ethic, and the seamless blend of talent and charisma they bring to every performance.

Kiel Tutin and His BLACKPINK Connection

Tutin’s choreography has been central to BLACKPINK’s visual identity — from the fierce moves in Pink Venom and Lovesick Girls to the iconic steps of How You Like That. As Creative Director of their Coachella performance, he crafted not only the dance but an entire artistic vision that resonated globally.

Kiel's impact goes well beyond BLACKPINK. He has worked with global stars like Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry. Recently, he has taken a key role in JISOO’s solo career, acting as performance director and choreographer for her “Earthquake” dance video. Tutin also appears as a backup dancer in the official music video. His creative vision has been essential in shaping the look and feel of JISOO’s upcoming 2025 AMORTAGE EP.

The Countdown Begins: BLACKPINK’s World Tour in 2025

BLACKPINK’s highly anticipated 2025 World Tour is set to kick off on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in South Korea. This extensive stadium tour will cover multiple continents, including stops in North America, Europe, and Asia, with concerts scheduled in major cities like Los Angeles, New York, Paris, London, Tokyo, and Hong Kong.

