Sooraj Pancholi shares how Jiah Khan case brought him closer to dad Aditya Pancholi, family: 'Couldn’t make eye contact...'

Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi recently made a comeback with Kesari Veer alongside Suniel Shetty. His performance is being praised widely in the film. He now opened up on Jiah Khan's case and shared how tough times brought him closer to his dad, Aditya Pancholi, and his entire family. He shared that during those times, his family couldn’t make eye contact with each other because of the pain.

In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Sooraj Pancholi said, "My equation with my family is better than ever now because there was a point in our lives where we couldn’t make eye contact with each other and speak because there was so much pain each one of us was going through."

The actor shared that the difficult experience became a turning point for his family, bringing them much closer than they had been before and allowing them to look back at the past with a sense of calm.

The Kesari Veer actor also opened up on the bond he had with his dad, Aditya Pancholi, and revealed they weren’t very close before the incident. However, after that, he understood his dad. He also talked about how his father has been the biggest support system for him and his sister. The actor also admitted to learning to be supportive no matter the situation.

Sooraj Pancholi also shared that he hasn’t changed much because of the incident. He revealed he used to speak less back then as well, just like now, and contained the same level of emotion.

Talking about his career, the Hero actor clarified that he isn’t looking to be a part of a big project but is hopeful to receive a good script. Sharing how he got inspired by Ajay Devgn’s career graph, he shared he wants to follow the path the Singham Again actor chose.

Sooraj also opened up about feeling misunderstood by the public following the incident, but shared that the experience ultimately brought a sense of calm to his life. He now focuses on giving his best in every role, be it as an actor, brother, boyfriend, or friend, while leaving the rest to destiny.

Sooraj Pancholi further opened up on being affected due to the Jiah Khan case and revealed how trolling, washing, losing out on work, being sidelined, and seeing your colleagues getting ahead are things that bothered him but left him with no option.

The actor also talked about how his 20s went all into just suffering and he never really lived those years. However, he is confident about his career. But he regrets spending less time with his family and not going out for fear of being judged.

However, Sooraj expressed pride in standing his ground and taking the tougher route to prove his honesty. He reflected on facing the ordeal head-on, relying on faith and hope to overcome it.

