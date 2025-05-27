New beginnings? Dhanashree Verma breaks silence amid Yuzvendra Chahal dating rumors with RJ Mahvash

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma tied the knot in December 2020 in a beautiful, intimate wedding. However, their marriage hit a rough patch and they got divorced on March 20, 2025. Yuzvendra is making headlines very often for his rumored relationship with RJ Mahvash. Amid this, Dhanashree now for the first time opened up on new beginnings.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Dhanashree Verma opened up on new beginnings amid divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. She shared, “I will always say and believe that love is a beautiful aspect of life, and your understanding of it evolves over time.”

She added, “For now, I am focusing on my work and career while simultaneously working on my personal development. I am open to what the future holds for me, but for now, it is my career and my family that are of utmost importance to me.”

The choreographer was also asked how she manages public judgment. She shared that she isn’t bothered by it all. Dhanashree further added that she has surrounded herself with inner strength and is completely focused on her work and responsibilities. “The negativity and public criticism have never really bothered me since day 1, and it will never bother me ever,” she said.

According to Dhanashree Verma, ignoring the ‘noise’ and shifting focus to constructive feedback is her life mantra. She revealed setting up goals and giving her best till she achieves them is what she is into these days.

Dhanashree also shared that despite being a hardworking person, she has now changed her lifestyle completely and is now focusing on positive things like ‘self-love, inner strength, discipline, exercise, good food, and surrounding myself with people who look up to me.’

She also opened up about learning her biggest lesson during tough times and shared that she learned the importance of self-reliance and her power. Calling it a journey of self-discovery, she is completely appreciative of it. The dancer further opened up on the reason behind not clarifying misconceptions and shared that it often leads to more speculations.

Meanwhile, the news of Dhanashreee Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal was confirmed by the cricketer’s lawyer, stating, “The court has accepted the joint petition of both parties. The parties are no longer husband and wife.”

As per a report in Bar and Bench, Yuzvendra will also be paying an alimony of Rs 4.57 crore to her.

