5 Bollywood separations that shattered fairy-tale romances: Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor

Bollywood has countless fairytale romances for its audiences. Not just on-screen but even their off-screen dating made us manifest a relationship like that. However, several celebs who once gave major couple goals ended in heartbreak, leaving all shocked and saddened.

From Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, here's a look at some star-studded couples whose real-life romances couldn't bloom into lasting relationships.

1. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Duration: 2007-2010

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were once the most sizzling couple in the Bollywood industry. They were in a relationship for a few years after first meeting on the sets of Bachna Ae Haseeno. Deepika went to the extent of getting Ranbir's initials, 'RK', tattooed on the nape of her neck to show her love for him.

Their chemistry, not just off-screen but even on-screen, was top-notch as seen in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. However, their relationship hit a rough patch, and the duo called it quits.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, the actress opened up about her breakup with Ranbir and shared, “It was very, very difficult for me because somewhere that relationship became my world.” She further added, “That relationship really taught me a lot when it ended. It’s made me a better person today. He says it himself.”

Deepika Padukone is now happily married to Ranveer Singh, while Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot to Alia Bhatt.

2. Shahid Kapoor - Kareena Kapoor

Duration: 2004-2007

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor were the fans’ favorite Bollywood jodi. Their on-screen and off-screen romance once grabbed headlines. They worked together in Fida, 36 China Town, Chup Chup Ke, and Jab We Met. Just before the release of Jab We Met, the reports of their breakup started making the rounds. Ironically, their pairing was most praised in that film.

During an episode of Koffee With Karan, KJo revealed that when Kareena was dating Shahid, she became a vegetarian and even gained weight to show the effects of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. She even became quite spiritual during that period.

In an interview with Anil Thakraney in 2007, the Singham Again actress brushed off the idea that Shahid was ‘lonely and depressed’ after their breakup. She shared that he appeared surrounded by female co-stars enjoying their attention.

Shahid Kapoor is now happily married to Mira Rajput, while Kareena Kapoor is married to Saif Ali Khan.

3. John Abraham - Bipasha Basu

Duration: 2002-2011

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu began dating during the filming of the movie Jism. They dated for almost 10 years and made red-carpet appearances together. They even spoke about marriage in several interviews and appeared to be an inseparable couple. However, their breakup came as quite a shock for their fans.

Though the exact reason for their break-up is unknown, Bipasha once told Times Of India, “Though no break-up is a good break-up, time heals everything, including broken friendships. But cheating, infidelity, and deceit are generally tough to forgive, and in those cases, real friendship is not possible.”

John Abraham soon married investment banker Priya Runchal shortly after their breakup. Bipasha Basu later tied the knot with Karan Singh Grover.

4. Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan

Duration: 2000-2014

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan were one of the most adored couples of the industry. They have always been seen supporting each other through thick and thin. They were married for 13 years and share two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan. However, their marriage hit a rough patch, and they went for a divorce.

Though the exact reason behind their divorce is not known, Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, once hinted that a misunderstanding caused their separation. In a chat with Yuvaa, he shared, “They were the ones who fell in love, they were the ones who had a misunderstanding, and they have to solve it. For us, she came to our house, and she is still a member of the house.”

The duo moved on in their lives. Hrithik Roshan is currently dating Saba Azad, while Sussanne Khan is in a relationship with Arslan Goni.

5. Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra

Duration: 2013 - 2017

Nargis Fakhri and Uday Chopra were in a relationship for approximately five years. They often denied dating rumors and never made their relationship public during those years. However, their separation came as a shock to everyone, given that they had been in a relationship for 5 years.

In an interview with ETimes in 2021, Nargis Fakhri opened up on regretting not making her relationship public. She shared, “Uday and I dated for 5 years, and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul.”

A report in the Times of India also suggested that Uday Chopra ended the relationship via a text message, leading to Nargis's sudden departure to New York.

Though these star-studded couples got separated, their stories continue to spark conversations and tug at heartstrings. Fans may never forget the magic they created together, both on-screen and in real life, proving that even in glitzy B-Town, love doesn’t always guarantee a happily-ever-after.

