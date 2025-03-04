Starship Entertainment announces new boy group debut right after KiiiKiii, but fans ask, ‘Can you stop?’

Starship Entertainment is gearing up to debut a new boy group, marking their first male act in five years since launching CRAVITY in April 2020. The agency officially announced the news on March 3, unveiling an initial teaser video titled Debut’s Plan: Official Logo Motion, signaling the start of their promotional journey. The first official release is scheduled for March 14 at 9:30 p.m. KST, sparking anticipation among fans.

To build excitement, Starship Entertainment also released a detailed promotion schedule video, outlining key content drops leading up to the group’s highly anticipated debut. Fans can look forward to various pre-debut activities, including dance challenges, a highlight medley, and more.

The first glimpse of the group’s performance skills and individual profiles will be revealed on March 8, followed by a debut trailer on March 11. Additional pre-debut content includes a selfie release on March 13, and what appears to be a reality show centered around the group, with Episode 0 airing on March 14 and Episode 1 following on March 17. Although an exact debut date has not been confirmed, the schedule suggests that the new group will make their official entrance into the industry sometime later this year.

While excitement is brewing over Starship’s new boy group, some netizens have expressed concerns about the company’s management strategy, particularly regarding the rapid launch of multiple groups in a short span of time. Just recently, on February 23, Starship introduced their latest girl group, KiiiKiii, with a pre-debut track titled I DO ME. The rookie girl group is slated for their official debut on March 24, only a month after their introduction.

With two new groups launching within weeks of each other, fans and industry watchers are questioning whether Starship Entertainment has the resources and manpower to effectively manage both acts while maintaining the success of their existing artists. Some netizens have voiced worries that Starship’s intense debut schedule might lead to overstretched promotions, potentially impacting the quality of support provided to their new and established groups.

Reactions to Starship’s latest announcement have been mixed. While many fans are excited about the upcoming boy group, others believe that the company should have prioritized one debut before introducing another. Despite the concerns, Starship’s history of producing successful acts like IVE, MONSTA X, WJSN, and CRAVITY has given some fans confidence that the agency will manage the situation effectively.

However, with KiiiKiii’s debut still approaching and the new boy group’s launch on the horizon, all eyes are on Starship to see how they will handle the simultaneous promotions.