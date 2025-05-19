Why Is Starship Ent’s new idol facing removal calls even before debut? All we know about wreath protest against IDID’s Park Jun Hwan

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of alleged inappropriate s*xual behavior, misogyny, and non-consensual acts, which may be distressing or triggering to some readers. Please proceed with caution.

In a dramatic turn of events ahead of an upcoming K-pop debut, fans have organized a symbolic protest involving funeral wreaths. They demand the removal of a trainee from a newly formed boy group. The controversy centers around Park Jun Hwan, a member of IDID. The group is created through Starship Entertainment’s recent survival show Debut Plan.

Advertisement

Although the show concluded with much anticipation for the group’s official debut later this year, troubling accusations have cast a shadow over the excitement. Multiple anonymous individuals, claiming to be former classmates of Park Jun Hwan, have come forward with disturbing allegations regarding his behavior during his school years. These individuals have shared messages, screenshots, and alleged conversations. All of which suggest a pattern of misogynistic and s*xually exploitative behavior attributed to Jun Hwan.

According to the claims circulating online, Park was allegedly known among his peers for a preoccupation with s*xual activity. He was said to have engaged in numerous inappropriate relationships while still in school. Some even claimed he spoke publicly about these encounters.

This includes a reported incident where he was allegedly caught engaging in intimate activity on school grounds. One particularly serious accusation involves a situation in which he is said to have ignored his partner’s request to use protection, raising concerns over issues of consent.

Advertisement

Further fueling the controversy are images purportedly from a former girlfriend. However, the authenticity of these photos and their connection to the events described remain unverified. Despite the growing uproar, Starship Entertainment has yet to release a formal statement addressing any of the allegations.

In response, a group of fans has coordinated and organized a protest. It is an increasingly common form of activism in the K-pop community. They have begun collecting donations to send large funeral wreaths to Starship Entertainment’s headquarters. These wreaths, typically reserved for funerals or memorials, have become a visual symbol of discontent in K-pop fandoms.

They are often used to call attention to grievances against companies or idols. The protest organizers were quick to clarify that the wreaths do not represent a death wish. They are meant to symbolize a call for the end of Jun Hwan’s involvement with the group.

The campaign has gained traction on social media platforms. Posts are appearing in multiple languages urging others to contribute and join the cause. Many fans argue that allowing Park to debut without addressing these allegations sends a harmful message about accountability in the industry. Starship Entertainment’s silence continues to raise eyebrows, and many are waiting to see how they will respond to the growing pressure. In the meantime, the fate of Park Jun Hwan hangs in the balance.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Meet IDID: IVE's agency STARSHIP Entertainment announces final line-up of new 8-member boy group; find out who will debut