Park So Dam responds to malicious DMs: Netizens suspect Record of Youth co-star Park Bo Gum’s fan

Park So Dam, who is widely known for playing Kim Ki Jung in the Oscar-winning, 2019 black comedy thriller ‘Parasite’ recently took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of several hate messages she has been receiving since 2020. In the chat captured, a netizen can be seen calling Park So Dam ugly and undeserving of the role of a female lead. The netizen made another odious comment this year and said “Why didn't you just die from cancer?” In response, the actress took the high road and shut the hater down with plans of working more and living a long, healthy life. The actress added her input at the bottom of the screenshot of the said conversation - “Hi, thank you for searching up my Instagram and coming directly to greet me in this New Year. I will promote even more to the fullest in the future. I'll save this original message! Happy new year! I want to live a long life healthily” Once the screenshot was shared online, fans of the star expressed their disgust over the sheer audacity of the netizen who made these malicious comments. They can be seen questioning the need to make such comments in the first place and recommending a kinder outlook in general.

Netizens speculate and suspect the sender is a Park Go Bum fan The first message from the netizen was made in 2020 which was also the year when Park So Dam starred in her hit coming-of-age drama, ‘Record of Youth’ alongside Park Bo Gum. Analyzing the chronological coincidence of the two events, several netizens suspect that the sender of these messages can be a fan of Park Bo Gum. Hate comments have become increasingly common on social media nowadays. These comments are usually made regarding an individual or a group of individuals via cyberbullying and personal attacks. While they are a common phenomenon today, they cannot be discarded as trivial. Online abuse can have terrible repercussions on the mental health of those who are subjected to it. Even though a majority of these comments are made mindlessly by fans of one artist targeting another, they can have a lasting impact on the individual or group that is being targeted. There are a fair few protective policies in place on social media platforms that filter hate speech and comments. These features, however, often miss out on several hate comments that slip through loopholes and end up reaching their target. It is on account of repetitive incidents of online backlash, hate, and bullying that it has become common for people to take time off social media in favor of their mental well-being.

Park So Dam’s battle with cancer Park So Dam was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer in late 2021. Following the latter, the star was on a yearlong hiatus. She distanced herself from the public eye as she got treated for her illness and focused on recovery. The star recently made a comeback with her new movie, ‘Special Cargo’. Owing to her then illness she was not even able to participate in the much-awaited premiere of her new release. Park So Dam recently opened up about her illness and recalled being “shocked and scared” on account of it. The actress pointed to having dismissed bodily discomfort as burnout prior to the diagnosis. While cancer obviously took its toll on the actress’s mental and physical well-being, she remembered having almost lost her voice. The latter occurred almost simultaneously with her deadline to complete the dubbing for her film ‘Phantom’. A little delay would have left her incapable of completing the dubbing, said the actor.

More on Park So Dam's recent projects About Phantom ‘Phantom’ is a South Korean spy action set in 1933, where a group of suspects is forced to reveal who the real ‘phantom’ - an anti-Japanese spy sent by an anti-Japanese organization - is. Caught in the aftermath of the latter, the group members spy on each other while simultaneously being under the strict surveillance of Japanese authorities About Special Delivery Special Delivery is a fast-paced crime action where Park So Dam plays Euha, a special delivery driver who handles everything that the post office does not. Written and directed by Park Dae Min, the movie was well-received by critics. Park So Dam, unsurprising, received a lot of appreciation for her brilliant acting. While the star definitely received a mixed bag of responses to her work and illness, she did receive enormous amounts of online support too. Fans wished her luck with her recent projects and hoped that she would make full recovery soon. For more updates on your favorite stars, their upcoming projects, and more, stay tuned! Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

