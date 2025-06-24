BTS’ V breaks TikTok record with 13 million likes on Lee Jung Lee dance collab, becomes most liked K-pop clip in 2025

Just days after completing his military service, BTS' V has made a powerful return to the spotlight with a viral dance collaboration. It's rewriting K-pop history on social media. On June 11, 2025, professional dancer and choreographer Lee Jung Lee uploaded a high-energy TikTok video. It features V dancing to the track Don't Drop That Thun Thun by Finatticz. The video instantly caught fire across platforms.

Advertisement

As of June 23, the video has officially crossed 13.1 million likes on TikTok, making it the most liked TikTok video of 2025 by a K-pop artist. This also marks a personal record for Lee Jung Lee, as it becomes the most liked post on her TikTok page. The rapid climb in likes proves V's unmatched digital impact.

No official TikTok, no problem

What makes the feat even more remarkable is that V doesn’t have an official solo TikTok account. Yet, his collaborations consistently outperform even those of full-time influencers and creators. With this latest video, the BTS member has now extended his own record for the most liked TikTok video by a K-pop act in 2025.

The clip has also racked up over 70 million views on TikTok and 69 million views on Instagram. V’s loyal fanbase, combined with Lee Jung Lee’s sharp choreography, created the perfect formula for social media dominance.

Advertisement

Military twins dance their way to global attention

In the now-iconic video, V and Lee Jung Lee perform the routine wearing matching military-style cargo pants. The Instagram caption, “Military Twins,” humorously acknowledged this detail and added to the video’s charm. Fans around the globe quickly jumped on the trend, recreating the choreography.

They flood platforms like TikTok, Reels, and YouTube Shorts with tribute videos. The success of this video is also being viewed as Taehyung’s symbolic re-entry into the public eye post-enlistment. The idol got official discharge on June 10, 2025.

WATCHU KNO BOUT ME collab goes viral too

The dance duo didn’t stop there. They also released another video performing to WATCHU KNO BOUT ME by GloRilla. It has amassed 51.5 million views and 3.9 million likes on Instagram alone. While slightly less viral than the Thun Thun performance, the clip added to the momentum and proved that V and Lee Jung Lee have undeniable chemistry on the dance floor.

Advertisement

Not their first viral moment

This isn't the first time V and Lee Jung Lee have made headlines with their dance synergy. Back on November 28, 2024, while Taehyung was still serving in the military, the two dropped a slick routine to Ludacris' What's Your Fantasy? (featuring Shawna).

That video was filmed during one of V’s official military leaves. It soon gained popularity on Instagram, where it now boasts 82.6 million views and 7.3 million likes. From that moment on, their collaborations have continued to excite fans.

ALSO READ: PICS: BTS' V goes out for drink with Wooga Squad bestie Park Seo Joon, celebrates military discharge with cake