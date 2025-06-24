The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, June 23 Episode: Steffy and Finn Set a Trap for Luna

In the June 23 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions rise as Steffy and Finn grow increasingly concerned about Luna. At the cliff house, they share their worries with Will and Electra, especially regarding Hayes’ safety at school. Finn is determined to protect Steffy, even from his own daughter.

Deputy Chief Baker arrives with updates but admits there’s little they can do, Luna’s criminal record has been wiped clean, and there’s no current evidence to charge her.

Sheila visits Luna as she refuses to leave

Meanwhile, at Luna’s apartment, she’s upset over not being able to connect with her father, Finn. She vents about Steffy keeping them apart. Her grandmother, Sheila, shows up to help her pack, but Luna refuses to leave. She tells Sheila she has no one else and asks her to believe in her. Sheila advises her to stay away from Finn and respect his relationship with Steffy, saying love sometimes means keeping your distance.

Luna insists she’s been staying away, mostly. She then decides to text Will to let him know she’s thinking of him. Sheila gently questions Luna’s interest in Will, while Luna admits she finds comfort in making origami and that a relationship with Will could help her move on.

Will sets a risky trap

Back at the cliff house, Chief Baker tells Finn that if Luna makes a credible threat, they could arrest her. When Will receives a selfie from Luna, he proposes to be the bait. He offers to wear a wire and get Luna to confess her intentions toward Steffy. Despite the risks, Luna has already killed two people, Will believes she’s obsessed with him and will talk if she thinks they’re reconnecting.

Electra agrees the plan could work, and Baker says he’ll arrange a warrant. Will texts Luna saying he wants to see her and that he and Electra have broken up. Luna is thrilled to hear from him and quickly sends him her address.

Back at the cliff house, Will confirms that Luna responded. Baker leaves to arrange the wire, while Steffy and Finn express concern for Will’s safety. Will reassures them that he’s ready and confident the plan will work.

Katie and Brooke discuss Ridge and Nick

Elsewhere at Forrester, Brooke and Katie discuss Brooke’s feelings for Ridge and her recent encounter with Nick Marone. Brooke insists her heart still belongs to Ridge. Katie questions Ridge’s loyalty, especially since he moved in with Taylor without talking to Brooke. Brooke remains hopeful, remembering the romantic moments she shared with Ridge.

At Il Giardino, Taylor and Ridge have dinner. Taylor surprises Ridge by proposing marriage, expressing her desire for a lasting future together. Nearby, Nick eavesdrops on their conversation, clearly interested in how things unfold between Ridge and Taylor.

