'Absurd lies': Kim Soo Hyun sues Garosero, Kim Sae Ron’s family AGAIN after 12 billion KRW lawsuit over AI audio

Actor Kim Soo Hyun has taken decisive legal action once again. He filed a new criminal complaint and lawsuit against YouTuber Kim Se Ui (operator of Garosero Institute) and the family of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The complaint was confirmed by Kim's legal representative on June 23. It cites the dissemination of false information and submission of fabricated evidence.

In a formal statement issued by L.K.B & Partners, the team revealed the reason behind the latest round of legal filings. According to them, the action was prompted by what they described as "absurd and baseless lies" deliberately aimed at damaging the actor's reputation.

May 7 press conference

The new complaint zeroes in on a press event hosted by Kim Se Ui on May 7. During this press conference, Kim Se Ui played an audio clip he presented as a recording of the late actress Kim Sae Ron. According to him, the clip was proof that she and Kim Soo Hyun had been romantically involved since their teenage years.

Kim Se Ui further accused Kim Soo Hyun of offering a massive sum (4 billion KRW) to suppress the audio recording. He also alleged that the whistleblower who refused the offer was physically assaulted by individuals acting on behalf of the actor. These claims have now become the focal point of the actor's legal response.

Kim's legal team denounces allegations

Kim Soo Hyun's legal representatives have strongly denied all accusations. They assert that the audio file played during the press conference was not an authentic recording. Instead, it was a file generated using advanced AI deepfake voice technology. This, they argued, constitutes a deliberate attempt to frame Kim Soo Hyun using forged digital evidence.

The statement from L.K.B & Partners emphasized the seriousness of the situation. "Kim Se Ui and the late Kim Sae Ron's family went beyond merely spreading false information based on a forged audio file. They even filed a criminal complaint against actor Kim Soo Hyun, accusing him of false charges and violations of the Child Welfare Act. This is a clear and serious case of false accusation," they said.

In closing, L.K.B & Partners emphasized that their legal pursuit is not about retaliation but about holding accountable those who weaponize misinformation.

Previous legal actions

This latest legal filing is not Kim Soo Hyun's first response to the controversy. Earlier, the actor filed a civil lawsuit seeking 12 billion KRW (approximately 8.74 million USD) in damages. That filing included claims under defamation and the Sexual Crimes Special Act.

