General Hospital Recap, June 23 Episode: Willow Reveals Marriage Plans, Tracy Exposes Drew at Press Conference

The June 23 episode of General Hospital featured emotional confrontations, big decisions, and a press conference that didn’t go as planned. Willow informed Michael of her engagement to Drew, while Carly, Nina, and Michael debated her future with the kids. Meanwhile, tensions escalated between Tracy and Drew, leading to a major twist at City Hall.

Willow tells Michael about her marriage plans

At the Metro Court patio, Carly and Michael discussed Daisy’s christening, but Michael seemed distracted. He admitted he was struggling with guilt about Willow losing custody of her children, especially while celebrating a new family member. Carly reassured him that he did nothing wrong and reminded him to celebrate his new baby.

Later, Willow visited Michael at the Quartermaine mansion and revealed she plans to marry Drew. She explained that Martin advised this as a legal strategy to regain visitation rights. Michael was surprised, and earlier in the day, told Carly he would never let Drew be a part of his children’s lives.

Carly and Nina later discussed that same concern, with Nina warning Carly that Willow might rush into marriage. Nina suggested they plan a proper wedding to avoid it looking like a legal stunt.

Curtis ran into Jordan, and they reminisced about an old case. Meanwhile, Portia vented to Isaiah about Curtis spending time with Jordan, especially at the pool in public. Isaiah encouraged Portia to focus on herself and take time to enjoy life again.

Curtis eventually left to meet Trina, who told him Kai had accepted an internship with Drew. Trina shared her concern about her mom’s safety, and Curtis admitted he was trying to track down Jacinda, the woman involved in Drew’s ketamine case.

Kai, now working with Drew, reassured Trina that he wanted to stay in Port Charles and hoped Drew would prove himself. But Trina remained wary of Drew’s influence.

Tracy publicly rejects Drew’s claim to the Quartermaine name

At the press conference, Drew announced that the Quartermaines had decided to handle the dispute privately and encouraged the PCPD to drop the charges against Tracy. However, when Tracy stepped up to the podium, she refused to follow the prepared script.

Instead, she declared that Drew doesn’t deserve the Quartermaine name, admitted he framed her, and said he should be removed from office just like Monica kicked him out of the house.

