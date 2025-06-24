BTS' Jimin's 'sweet family guy' gesture on mother's birthday wins hearts: 'So heartwarming and precious'

BTS's Jimin has long been revered for his captivating dance abilities and soothing voice, as well as his kind and considerate personality. His caring nature is often highlighted on social media, and on June 23, fans were treated to another heartwarming example of the same.

As per an X (formerly Twitter) user, Jimin showed his affectionate side through a thoughtful gesture on his mother's birthday, showcasing the special bond they share.

Advertisement

BTS' Jimin visited Seoul restaurant with family for mother's birthday

Jimin visited an Italian restaurant named Trattoria Moro in Seoul in May on the occasion of his mother's birthday. Notably, it was during the time he was still enlisted in the military, and making the most of the time from the training break to celebrate his mom's birthday is enduring.

The restaurant is reportedly located at 115-17 Samseong-dong in Seoul's upscale Gangnam district. As per the fan account @PJM_data, the owner of the diner shared with them details of Jimin's visit.

With the news surfacing, the BTS vocalist has since been dubbed "sweet family guy" by fans. They feel that his kind nature is the result of growing up in a "supportive family." Regarding his mother, BTS ARMY affectionately said, she "raised the best boy ever."

The instance once again cemented Jimin's reputation as a loving son. Fans said, "Jimins bond with both of his parents is truly so heartwarming and precious."

Advertisement

Jimin signed autograph for the restaurant's owner

As per the X fan account, the Who singer also gave the diner's owner a signed Muse album as a token of his sincerity.

Trattoria Moro might be one of Jimin's go-to restaurants for luxury dining, as he was known to have visited it earlier as well. The fans claim the period to be around 2023, when he not only had delicious food there, but also left an autograph on the wall of the eatery. Although the details of his last visit were unknown, this time around, his parents were his dine-out mates.

Jimin's bond with his family was highlighted in a lot of previous instances as well. Some of them include him sending bouquets to his father on Korean Parents' Day and his father gifting his son's albums to 30 lucky draw winning fans to celebrate his military discharge.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook beat G-Dragon to become most popular male K-pop idols in June 2025, know Top 10 list