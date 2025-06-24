SSMB29: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra to shoot introductory scene in Kenya for SS Rajamouli’s globe-trotting adventure

All eyes are on the latest updates of SSMB29, as the makers continue to maintain silence and have not divulged any more information. Starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles, the globe-trotting adventure is expected to be another larger-than-life venture directed by SS Rajamouli.

SSMB29’s next schedule in Kenya for introductory scene

According to a Telugu Chitraalu report, director SS Rajamouli will be shooting a crucial part of SSMB29 in Kenya next. He will be joined by the lead cast, including Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra, as it will be their introduction scene, which will be shot on the African mainland.

It is said that this scene will not only serve to introduce both their characters but will also emerge as a turning point for the entire film.

Priyanka Chopra revealed staying away from daughter during SSMB29 shoot

While the cast and crew of SSMB29 have refrained from revealing any details about the project, Priyanka Chopra recently discussed how working on it has led to her staying away from her daughter, Malti Marie.

Speaking on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, the actress said, “I’m filming a movie in India, so I fly back and forth from there. So we’re based on the East Coast, summer right now, and she’s (Malti) going to school here."

Did R Madhavan join the cast of SSMB29?

There has been constant buzz surrounding the new additions to the cast of SSMB29, besides the three stars who are a part of it already.

For instance, a previous MoneyControl report claimed that R Madhavan was the latest actor to join the cast of the globe-trotting adventure. While the makers have not confirmed his inclusion, the buzz itself has generated quite the spark among fans.

More about SSMB29

Well, it seems the project is of a colossal scale and SS Rajamouli has left no stone unturned to strive with his ambitious project. Reports about massive shooting sets being constructed have been circulating, resembling the ghats of Varanasi.

The film is reportedly scheduled for release sometime next year. Mahesh Babu, in fact, has been keeping a very rugged physique for this project as he continues to shoot it.

