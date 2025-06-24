The Young and the Restless Spoilers, June 24 Episode: Is Cane Hiding Secret Agenda from Victor and Guests?

In The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, June 24, Cane will meet with Victor to discuss a possible business arrangement. Cane is ready to give up the companies associated with Aristotle Dumas’ name and is willing to negotiate for control of Chancellor. Although Victor will say he’s not interested, Cane won’t give up easily. He’ll ask if there’s anything that could change Victor’s mind.

Victor will remain cautious and insist on full transparency. He’ll sense that Cane is hiding something important and won’t agree to anything without knowing the full story. As the conversation continues, Victor will push hard for answers and eventually get Cane to confess what’s really going on.

Victor questions Cane’s motives

Victor will bring up the recent death of Colin, Cane’s father, but he’ll believe there’s more behind Cane’s sudden return and business push. Is Cane trying to reconnect with Lily? Or is there another plan he hasn’t revealed yet? Victor will want to know what Cane truly hopes to gain.

Meanwhile, Cane’s motives will become a topic of gossip at the party. Jack will talk to Nikki about Cane and wonder what he’s really up to. Nikki and Jack will try to figure out whether Cane has personal reasons for being back in Genoa City or if it’s all just business.

Abby surprised by Chance at the party

Elsewhere, the train will make another stop, and four more guests will arrive at the party. Michael, Lauren, Abby, and Chance will join the event and quickly get involved in the unfolding drama. Abby will be taken aback when she sees Chance, as she didn’t know her ex-husband was invited.

But the real shocker will come when the group finds out who Dumas actually is. The reveal will spark even more tension as everyone learns what happened before they arrived.

Cane won’t have much time to relax, as he’ll face tough questions from Michael, Lauren, Abby, and Chance. All four will want answers and won’t hold back their frustrations. Cane will be forced to explain the situation and his reasons for keeping everyone in the dark.

