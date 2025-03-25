KATSEYE’s Lara comes out as queer; says she was ‘really scared’ it would jeopardize her debut spot in group

Lara, a member of the rising global girl group KATSEYE, recently took a bold step by openly discussing her sexuality and the deep-seated fears she had about how it might affect her career. Through a series of heartfelt messages on Weverse, Lara officially came out as queer, offering an honest and vulnerable insight into her journey of self-acceptance, the anxiety she faced before debuting, and the overwhelming support she has since received from fans.

Lara revealed that she had known about her identity from a young age but had spent years wrestling with how to handle it in the public eye. Using a lighthearted yet meaningful metaphor, she described her realization as a child, saying that she had known she was ‘half a fruitcake’ by the time she was around eight years old. She acknowledged, "I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like 8 so I really was wanting everybody. Honestly, probably before 8. Isn’t half a fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?"

For many young individuals, growing up queer in a society that often imposes rigid expectations can be challenging, and Lara was no exception. Despite understanding herself from an early age, she struggled with how to express it openly, fearing potential backlash. In particular, as she ventured into the entertainment industry, a world often known for its scrutiny, she became increasingly concerned about whether her identity would be accepted or if it would negatively impact her career.

These concerns escalated during her time on The Dream Academy, the reality survival competition that ultimately formed KATSEYE. She admitted, "You know, in Dream Academy [the reality show and competition that created KATSEYE], when it came out, I was really, really scared, tbh. I didn’t know if people would accept me and I really thought it would ruin my chances of getting in [the group]."

For Lara, the uncertainty was overwhelming. She feared that revealing her true self would not only affect public perception but could also lead to industry rejection. The thought of missing out on her dream simply because of who she was made her hesitant to share this part of herself.

Despite her initial apprehensions, Lara soon realized that she had underestimated the love and acceptance that awaited her. Once her identity became known, she was met with an outpouring of support from fans, who reassured her that she was valued not just for her talent but for who she was as a person.

This encouragement became a turning point for her, allowing her to shed the fears that had once held her back. She expressed gratitude to fans, writing, "And then you all were so so nice about it and gave me so much love and support and it made me feel so confident in who I am so I love you for that."

Lara also acknowledged that being open about her identity comes with challenges, particularly in the digital age, where social media can be both a supportive space and a harsh battleground. She described the internet as a “very, very scary” place, pointing out that public figures who choose to share personal aspects of their lives often face criticism, judgment, and even hostility.

She recognized that while some spaces on the internet foster positivity and inclusivity, others can be cruel and unforgiving. This duality made it difficult for her to take the leap and speak openly about her identity. However, she ultimately decided that the love and understanding she received far outweighed the negativity, giving her the strength to push past her fears.