KATSEYE to perform Gnarly at 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards: Know date, when and where to watch, more

K-pop-infused global girl group KATSEYE is officially joining the star-studded performance lineup for the 2025 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. They are bringing their breakout single, Gnarly, to the main stage. The event is set to broadcast live on Saturday, June 21, at 8 PM ET/PT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

It will be hosted by South African singer-songwriter Tyla. This year’s show promises a mix of high-energy performances, celebrity appearances, and, of course, plenty of Nickelodeon’s iconic green slime. The ceremony will be simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Jr., MTV2, and CMT. It will also broadcast through Nickelodeon channels worldwide, ensuring that fans across the globe can join in on the excitement.

From Dream Academy trainees to global phenomenon

For KATSEYE, this performance comes at a pivotal moment in their career. The group consists of Daniela, Lara, Manon, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae. It first formed through HYBE and Geffen Records’ ambitious global audition program, The Dream Academy. Their journey from trainees to idols was captured in the Netflix docuseries Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE.

Since their debut, the group has established a strong international fan base. This is all thanks to their multilingual charm, genre-blending sound, and performance-heavy releases. KATSEYE has been hailed as a “global girl group” because of their diverse backgrounds and boundary-pushing approach to music.

Gnarly becomes a breakout hit

KATSEYE’s single Gnarly has quickly become a turning point in their career. The fierce, unapologetic track recently entered the Billboard Hot 100. The song has sparked fan dance challenges on social media. Their upcoming performance of Gnarly at the Kids’ Choice Awards is expected to be a highlight of the night.

New EP Beautiful Chaos coming soon

KATSEYE is far from slowing down. Just days after their Kids’ Choice Awards performance, the group is scheduled to drop their second mini-album, Beautiful Chaos, on June 27. Released under HYBE x Geffen Records, the EP promises strong visuals with tracks that range from powerful anthems to more vulnerable, introspective moments.

Their rising popularity has also landed them spots on major music festival lineups. This includes a May appearance at Wango Tango and an upcoming set at Lollapalooza in August.

