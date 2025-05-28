4 new Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week (May 26 - June 1): Soothravakyam, Shaman to Moonwalk

Theaters across Kerala are gearing up for a fresh round of Malayalam film releases. This week brings an exciting mix—some films will tug at your heart, while others might leave you at the edge of your seat. With each story offering something different, there’s plenty to look forward to on the big screen. So, what are you waiting for? Continue reading to know all about the upcoming Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week.

Malayalam theatrical releases this week

1. Soothravakyam

Cast: Shine Tom Chacko, Vincy Aloshious, Deepak Parambol

Release date: May 30, 2025

The film follows the life of Christo Xavier, a circle inspector known for his unique approach to policing. Alongside his duties, he takes on the role of a mentor to a group of 11th-grade students. He turns his police station into a space that serves the children of the town. However, things take a serious turn when a person goes missing. This incident leads to an intense investigation.

2. Once Upon A Time There Was A Kallan

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Kottayam Nazeer, Tini Tom

Release date: May 30, 2025

Once Upon A Time There Was A Kallan tells the story of an elderly man living all alone in a big and quiet house. One night, a thief sneaks into his home but ends up getting trapped inside. Instead of reacting with fear or anger, the old man chooses not to call the police. He decides to talk to the thief, and an unexpected friendship begins.

3. Shaman

Cast: Pious Paul, Athulya S

Release date: May 30, 2025

Shaman revolves around the life of a woman who, after facing a personal loss, goes on a trip with her friends to find peace. However, her dreams start to reflect strange real-life events. As the mystery deepens, she struggles to tell what is real and what is illusion. The truth seems to exist beyond her own imagination.

4. Moonwalk

Cast: Anunath VP, Siddharth Babu, Sujith Prapanchan

Release date: May 30, 2025

Moonwalk is set in a remote Kerala village during the late 1980s. The film draws inspiration from true events. It follows a group of young people who want to learn and perform breakdance. The story shows the challenges they encounter on their journey to master the dance.

