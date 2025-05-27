Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week (May 26 - June 1): Thudarum, Jerry to Dance Party

If you’re searching for fresh Malayalam films to stream this week, you’re in luck. The latest OTT releases bring a mix of genres and intriguing stories that promise to keep you hooked. From intense thrillers to comedy dramas and everything in between, the options are varied and exciting. With so much good cinema available right at your fingertips, it’s the perfect chance to catch up on the best of Malayalam movies from home.

Malayalam movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Thudarum

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Thomas Mathew, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: May 30, 2025

Thudarum tells the emotional story of Shanmugham, fondly called Benz, a former stuntman turned taxi driver. After losing his friend Anbu in a tragic accident, Benz leaves the film world behind. His life is now all about his wife, their two children, and his Ambassador car. But peace turns to horror when the police seize his vehicle in a drug case.

Shockingly, they hide a body in the car and force Benz to help. The real blow comes when he learns the body is his missing son, Pavi. Grief-stricken and furious, Benz decides to seek justice on his own.

2. Jerry

Cast: Sunny Joseph, Kottayam Nazeer, Anil Shivaram

Where to watch: Simply South

Release date: May 30, 2025

This Malayalam film draws heavy inspiration from the classic Tom and Jerry cartoon. It follows a mischievous mouse named Jerry who causes chaos in a household. What begins as a small nuisance soon grows into a larger problem. The humans struggle to deal with the clever intruder using unusual and funny tactics. Amid the mouse hunt, the film also highlights the bonding of family members who begin to understand and support one another.

3. Dance Party

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Prayaga Martin, Shine Tom Chacko, Vishnu Unnikrishnan

Where to watch: Manorama Max

Release date: May 30, 2025

Dance Party is a youthful entertainer that captures the energy and chaos of modern relationships. The story follows Anikuttan, a man deeply in love with his girlfriend, Anitha. He dreams of marrying her but things spiral when an unexpected twist enters their lives. His brother Boban gets engaged to the mayor’s daughter, who once had a fling with Boban’s friend, Bobby. This surprising link triggers a series of misunderstandings.

