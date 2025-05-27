Dance Party OTT Release: When and where to watch Sreenath Bhasi’s Malayalam musical comedy online

The Malayalam comedy musical Dance Party was released theatrically back in 2023 and opened to positive responses, especially from family audiences and young viewers. However, in terms of box office performance, the movie slightly underperformed despite appreciation for its performances and screenplay. Now, after more than a year, the film is finally set to debut on OTT.

Advertisement

When and where to watch Dance Party

Dance Party is set to make its OTT release on May 30. The film will be streaming on Manorama Max.

The streaming giant made the official announcement for the same with a post on their IG handle. Sharing a poster they wrote “Dance Party | From May 30 | manoramaMAX.”

Official trailer and plot of Dance Party

The storyline of Dance Party celebrates vibrant youth and revolves around a group of youngsters who strive to live life to the fullest in revelry.

The movie begins with a man named Anikuttan, who ardently wishes to marry his girlfriend, Anitha. However, their relationship—smooth for the most part—takes a complicated turn due to the involvement of a third party.

Anikuttan’s brother, Boban, gets engaged to the daughter of a mayor—who, as it turns out, previously had a fling with one of Boban’s friends, Bobby. This unexpected crossover of relationships forms the crux of the film, humorously complicating matters.

Advertisement

How Anikuttan navigates the chaos, resolves the conflicts, and ultimately restores peace—while also trying to save his own relationship with Anitha—makes Dance Party an engaging watch for audiences.

Cast and crew of Dance Party

Dance Party stars Sreenath Bhasi, Shine Tom Chacko, Prayaga Martin, Lena, Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Jude Anthany Joseph, Saju Navodaya, Jolly Chirayath, and more.

The film is written and directed by Sohan Seenulal and jointly produced by Naisy Reji and Reji Prothasis. The musical score is composed by Rahul Raj and Bijibal.

ALSO READ: Vidyapati OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch Daali Dhananjaya's Kannada comedy drama film online