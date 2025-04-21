Vincy Aloshious assures to cooperate with formal complaint against Shine Tom Chacko; says ‘I would like to offer my…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has reacted to her formal complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko and assured her cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The actress had earlier revealed that she had filed a complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber regarding the actor’s alleged misbehavior under the influence of drugs.

Previously, the actress had expressed disappointment with the state’s film body for allegedly failing to maintain confidentiality regarding Shine’s identity. However, Vincy has since apologized and revealed that she was misled into believing that Saji Nanthiyattu, the general secretary of the Kerala Film Chamber, had disclosed the actor’s name to the public.

Clarifying the misunderstanding, the actress told OnManorama, “I was under the impression that the general secretary of the film chamber had revealed the accused's name despite my request to keep the complaint confidential. However, I would like to offer my apologies to Saji Nanthiyattu and will cooperate with the monitoring committee led by the film chamber.”

For those unaware, Vincy Aloshious had earlier shared her experience of being mistreated by Shine Tom Chacko on a film set. In a public appearance and later through a social media post, Vincy, without directly naming him, described being misbehaved with by an actor who allegedly had a white substance in his mouth at the time.

As a result, Shine Tom Chacko was questioned by the police and arrested. Although the actor admitted to consuming cannabis and MDMA, he was later released on bail. He was booked by the police after being summoned and interrogated for four hours.

With the investigation still underway, the controversy surrounding the actor’s drug use continues to intensify.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, or Allu Arjun, but THIS filmmaker earns Rs 200 crore fee for each film