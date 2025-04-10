HIT 3 OTT Release: Nani secures profit-sharing deal for Sailesh Kolanu directorial; know where to watch it online after theatrical run

Nani is currently gearing up for his next film, HIT: The Third Case. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film will feature the actor in the role of an angry cop. Interestingly, Nani is said to have entered into a profit-sharing deal with the director and has not taken a direct remuneration. As the film nears its theatrical release on May 1, here’s everything you need to know about its OTT release.

Where to watch HIT: The Third Case

HIT: The Third Case will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. The streaming giant had confirmed this months ago. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.

Sharing a poster of the film, Netflix wrote on X: “The third case just dropped, and it’s going to HIT you hard! HIT 3: The Third Case, coming to Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi, after its theatrical release!”

Check out the post here:

Official teaser and plot of HIT: The Third Case

HIT 3 marks the return of a beloved cop drama within the cinematic universe led by Sailesh Kolanu. This time, Nani takes up the baton, following in the footsteps of the previous leads, Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh.

The storyline of HIT: The Third Case revolves around an angry cop and SP of Police named Arjun Sarkaar. Based in Visakhapatnam, he is transferred to Jammu and Kashmir to solve a high-profile case.

Known for wielding his powerful laathi against perpetrators, Arjun is tasked with nabbing a group of serial killers responsible for the gruesome murders of several innocent people.

Cast and crew of HIT: The Third Case

Besides Nani in the lead, the movie also features Srinidhi Shetty in the leading female role. The cast also includes Surya Srinivas, Rao Ramesh, Adarsh Balakrishna, Brahmaji, Ravi Mariya, and others.

HIT: The Third Case is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Nani along with Prashanti Tipirneni. The musical score is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

