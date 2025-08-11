Meet Haleigh Broucher, NBA star Alex Caruso's newlywed wife and former contestant of TV show Big Brother

American basketball player Alex Caruso is now married. Caruso, who represents the Oklahoma City Thunder for the National Basketball Association (NBA), recently tied the knot with Haleigh Broucher. Here's all you need to know about his newlywed wife.

Haleigh Broucher and Alex Caruso's relationship timeline

Haleigh Broucher had been dating Alex Caruso for quite some time. Both Haleigh and Alex studied at Texas A&M University in the United States. They reportedly began dating while they were in college and made their relationship public in 2022.

The couple got engaged in 2024 after their romantic beach proposal. Haleigh celebrated her bachelorette party in Mexico, which she documented on social media. Alex's fiancé had an elaborate dinner and yacht party in Cabo San Lucas.

Haleigh Broucher accompanied him at the 2025 NBA Finals

Haleigh often shares pictures of Alex on her Instagram handle, including birthday and vacation posts. She also accompanies him to his matches. Haleigh attended the 2025 NBA Finals, in which his team defeated the Indiana Pacers to win the championship in June this year.

Alex's then fiancé had dropped a picture of them kissing after the big win on Instagram and wrote, "So proud of this man..."

Who is Haleigh Broucher?

Haleigh Broucher is an internet personality. She has now changed her Instagram username to Haleigh Caruso. According to her Insta bio, she is a PhD candidate. Haleigh is pursuing her degree in industrial organizational psychology at Northern Illinois University in Chicago. She graduated in psychology from Texas A&M University.

Apart from being a PhD candidate, the 28-year-old internet star is also the founder of a swimwear brand.

Haleigh rose to public prominence as a contestant on the 20th season of the popular CBS reality show, Big Brother, in 2018. The former Big Brother contestant previously dated American TV personality Faysal Shafaat during the show. They called it quits in July 2020.

Alex Caruso and Haleigh Broucher got married in Houston, Texas. As per the reports, the wedding took place on August 9, 2025, in the presence of their families and friends. Caruso's teammates from the Oklahoma City Thunder also attended the wedding ceremony.

