Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit theaters on December 5, 2024. The film is touted as a befitting finale, with audiences having high expectations from the last release of 2024. The makers have agreed for an early release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with shows airing from 9:30 PM, a day ahead on December 4 itself. Besides AA, the Sukumar directorial stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.