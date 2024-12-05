Pushpa 2 Paid Premiere Box Office Collections: Allu Arjun's mass jaathara begins with a bang; collects Rs 8 crore in previews

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to bring hysteria to the box office. The mass-action drama finally hits the big screen with paid previews on the night of December 4th. The movie has taken a phenomenal start so far.

Pushpa 2 hits Rs 8 crore from paid previews; Records highest pre-sales of all time for Day 1

As per estimates, the Sukumar-directed sequel earned a terrific Rs 8 crore from the paid previews in limited locations in India. The movie has received a green signal from the press screening and premiere shows. It will be interesting to see how it impresses the audience further.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 has recorded phenomenal pre-sales. The Allu Arjun starrer has sold around 4 lakh tickets in the top three national chains—PVR Inox and Cinepolis—in the Hindi belt. Of which, the former recorded 3,25,000 admissions, while the latter contributed around 75,000 admissions.

The movie registered an all-time high pre-sales of Rs 125 crore globally for the opening day, including paid premieres. Around Rs 85 crore advances were registered at the Indian box office alone. The total advance sale for the opening weekend are even higher.

Allu Arjun's mass jaathara begins: Pushpa 2 set for a WILDFIRE start

Looking at the trends, the movie is set for a historic start at the box office. It is expected to beat the long-standing Day 1 box office record of Baahubali 2 and smash over Rs 230 crore to Rs 250 crore worldwide. In India, it is likely to take an opening of Rs 160 crore to Rs 180 crore, depending on how walk-ins drive the movie on Thursday.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, the movie is releasing in theaters on December 5 with a massive screen count of 12,500 globally. This is the widest release so far for an Indian movie. Locked with a runtime of 3 hours 20 minutes, the sequel also marks Allu Arjun's return to the big screen after 3 years. Pushpa 2 is releasing with the highest possible ticket pricing ever in India, especially in the Telugu states.

Are you excited for Pushpa 2? Comment down. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun set to shatter long standing opening day record of Baahubali 2 in India