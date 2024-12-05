The Sukumar-directed Pushpa 2: The Rule led by Allu Arjun with Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil has taken a bumper start at the box office, as the mass belts have gone on an overdrive from the early morning shows. According to the present trends, the film is looking at a start around the Rs 60 crore mark, and if the momentum continues, there is a chance to top the Rs 65 crore mark too, and emerge the number one opener of all time.

The walk-in audiences through the morning and noon shows have been phenomenal to say the least, and no film has received this sort of response in a long time, especially in the tier 2 and tier 3 centres. The business of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) could go off the roof, and it’s all about the capacity now, as the evening and night shows will practically be full house all across the country. As on Thursday at 3 PM, the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – have grossed Rs 21 crore, and are headed to finish in the range of Rs 26.50 to 28.50 crore (NBOC: Rs 23.25 crore).

The national chain contribution for day one will be in the vicinity of 36 to 38 percent, which indicates that the film could be flirting with the Rs 65 crore mark on a non-holiday Thursday. The film is practically above Jawan in all circuits, minus the South, where the Hindi version of Pushpa 2 has minimal showcasing. It’s basically aiming at a record opening in Hindi without much of support from Southern market, and it speaks volumes on the euphoria generated at the box office.

While the record for the first day will be known only by Friday morning once actuals come in, Pushpa 2 has sealed itself as the biggest non-holiday opener of all time by surpassing the previous best – Pathaan (Rs 55.75 crore). It's also the biggest opening of all time for a South Dubbed film in Hindi, topping the previous best, KGF 2 (Rs 52.40 crore). The carnage of Pushpa 2 is a result of the brand of Allu Arjun with Pushpa, and the celebrations have just begun if the early reports from the audience is anything to go by. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Note: Estimates by 10.30 PM!

