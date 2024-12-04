Pushpa 2 Premiere Show: Allu Arjun fan loses consciousness during Lathi charge chaos; WATCH

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has finally arrived at the theaters for premiere shows, with the official theatrical release on December 5, 2024. As the situation at the theater became chaotic, police had to issue a lathi charge, which seems to have caused a child to lose consciousness.

In a video that surfaced on the internet shared by Manobala Vijayabalan, the visuals show a man carrying a child to a stretcher as the latter has lost consciousness in front of Sandhya theaters in Telangana. As the video progresses, the man tries to administer CPR on the child, which seems to have no effect on him.

By this time, the police had also surrounded the boy, causing the video to get disrupted. With the police also trying to help the child, it is still unclear what has happened to the child and how his health is.

Check out the video from Pushpa 2 premiere show here:

The premiere show of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule began on December 4, 2024, with the icon star himself appearing at the theaters. As soon as the actor came, pandemonium struck, leading to quite a frenzy among people.

With excitement at its peak, Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly one of the most expected films to hit the big screens this year. The movie, which marks the return of Pushpa Raju and his crime-filled world, has been on the minds of everyone since the first part ended on a high note with a cliffhanger.

As the movie is hours away from its official release, the makers have done an extensive promotional tour and unveiled two new singles, Kissik and Peelings. The former even had actress Sreeleela making a cameo appearance.

Moving ahead, Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to mark as the second installment to the 2021 movie Pushpa: The Rise. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also has actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, reprising their previous characters.

Additionally, it was also recently revealed that the movie would have a sequel called Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

