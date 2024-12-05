'90 percent of the background score is mine,' claims Sam CS amid Devi Sri Prasad’s clash with Pushpa 2 makers

Pushpa 2 has been garnering a lot of limelight when it comes to which music composer has been finalized for its background score. Reports suggested that the makers roped in new composers Thaman and Sam CS for the musical score of the Allu Arjun starrer. While DSP still made significant contributions to several songs in the movie, it is Sam CS who claimed to have the maximum credit.

In one of his reent interviews with The New Indian Express, Sam CS proclaimed that he had contributed the most to the background score of Pushpa 2, compared to Devi Sri Prasad.

He said, “It was the first film where I didn’t read the script before composing. I came on board after the editing was done. I worked on the entire film’s score. While some of Devi Sri Prasad’s music remains, about 90% of the background score, including the climactic fight, is mine.”

Nonetheless, he did not forget to give due credit to Devi Sri Prasad, who has been associated with the Sukumar directorial for many years and had even formalized the background score of its prequel in 2021.

Sam CS highlighted how Pushpa 2 is DSP’s project at its core and added that he was roped in by the makers only to meet deadlines, not as a replacement for the former.

He added, “This is DSP’s film, and I deeply respect that. The team brought me in to help meet deadlines, and I saw it as an opportunity rather than a hurdle. I’m a huge fan myself. I approached the film as an audience member, crafting the score with that perspective in mind. Pushpa 2 is a monumental project, and I’m thrilled to have been a part of it.”

However, Devi Sri Prasad, on the other hand, has allegedly not been on good terms with the makers of Pushpa 2, considering the claims about him delaying the delivery of the film's background score within the stipulated period of time.

At one of the promotional events for the film, DSP took to the stage and directly addressed the controversy.

He mentioned how Ravi Shankar, the producer of the film, has been blaming him unnecessarily for not providing the songs or background score on time. He expressed that the producer seems to have more complaints about him than love.

Later, Ravi Shankar also addressed DSP’s comments and stated, “What he (DSP) said is that I have so much love for him and also have complaints, and I don’t see anything wrong in that. We are all one as a family; we continue to work with DSP, and he too collaborates with us for work. It’s just the media that has blown the issue out of all proportion.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, made its theatrical release on December 5, 2024, worldwide.

