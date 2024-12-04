Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is in a berserk mode in advance booking. The mass action drama has recorded phenomenal pre-sales at the ticket window.

Pushpa 2 records a massive pre-sales of Rs 125 crore worldwide; Targets an all-time opening of Rs 250 crore

Pushpa 2 proved to be a juggernaut in the pre-sales. The movie made an all-time record by registering the biggest opening day advance sale of all time for an Indian movie. The Allu Arjun starrer smashed a total pre-sales of Rs 125 crore (approx) globally for the opening day alone, including paid premieres. Of these, Rs 84 crore to Rs 86 crore came from the Indian ticket window, while overseas registered presales of Rs 38 crore to Rs 40 crore. This is an incredible feat, to say the least. The total weekend advance sale will be even higher.

The movie is set for a historic start at the box office. If we go by the trends, Pushpa 2 has all chances to storm an opening day collection in the range of Rs 230 crore to Rs 250 crore, emerging the biggest opener of all time, beating the long-standing record of Baahubali 2.

Allu Arjun's mass jaathara begins; Pushpa 2 in cinemas tomorrow

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 premiere shows are currently being played in limited cinemas. The movie only needs a positive reception to take the box office bar to new heights. It will be interesting to see how the initial response comes. If it remains on the favorable side, Pushpa 2 will see a big jump in advances from tomorrow onwards.

For the unversed, the movie is releasing in theaters tomorrow (December 5) with a massive screen count of 12,500 globally. This is the widest release so far for an Indian movie. Locked with a runtime of 3 hours 20 minutes, the sequel also marks the return of Allu Arjun to the big screen after 3 years. The movie is releasing with the highest possible ticket pricing ever in India, especially in the Telugu states. It will not only smash the opening day records worldwide but is also expected to set new benchmarks in almost all the circuits in India.

