Throwback: When Fahadh Faasil said ‘I don’t think Pushpa has done anything for me'; here's why

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule completely changed the dynamics of Indian cinema. The action drama did great business at the box office and garnered praise from the audience and film critics. Apart from the lead pair, the vicious villain Fahadh Faasil also stunned moviegoers with his exceptional performance. However, are you aware that the actor once denied that Pushpa has made him a pan-Indian star?

Shocking but Fahadh said he does not think Sukumar’s directorial has done anything for him. In an interview with Film Companion, Fahadh Faasil reacted to whether Pushpa: The Rise has helped him achieve the pan-Indian star feat. As quoted by Indian Express, he said, "No, I don’t think Pushpa did anything for me. I tell Sukumar sir that. I don’t have to hide it. I have to be honest. I am doing my stuff here. No disrespect to anything. People expect magic from me after Pushpa… no. It’s pure collaboration and love for Sukumar Sir. My stuff is here (Malayalam cinema). Very clearly, my stuff is here. That’s one."

Moreover, the Aavesham actor denied that he is a pan-Indian actor and argued that his films doing great business is something he is concerned about and nothing else. "For me, I don’t believe that Pushpa would change me or that it would take me to another... No, I don’t believe that,” Fahadh added. During the same interview, Faasil praised Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao, and Vicky Kaushal for their acting skills.

It is worth mentioning that Fahadh Faasil will reprise his role in the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli, with Fahadh as the main antagonist. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released in theaters on December 6, 2024, and is anticipated to break records at the box office.

