Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Jathara scene REMOVED by the Saudi Arabia censor board; film gets cut by 19 minutes

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule is already ruling chartbusters across the country with its release. Social media is filled with tons of comments and appreciation for the Sukumar directorial, which has paved its way to become a blockbuster hit as the last film release of the year.

While the movie will be releasing worldwide across different countries, it was heavily censored ahead of its theatrical run in Saudi Arabia.

Well, the Saudi Arabian censor board has heavily scrutinized the crucial Jathara scene of Pushpa 2 for its depiction of Hindu deities.

According to a report by News18, the officials objected to the fact that Allu Arjun, despite being portrayed as the hero of the movie, got dressed up as a goddess in the particular scene. In fact, the film’s extensive references to Hindu deities were also a matter of concern.

Thus, all in all, the 19 minutes from the Jathara sequence have been trimmed from Pushpa 2 ahead of its release in Saudi Arabia, along with several other cuts and negotiations elsewhere.

Post this, the final run time of the film in the Gulf country will be close to 3 hours and 1 minute.

However, this extensive cut applied to the film has led to many audiences apprehending that the massy flick would lose its flow, considering how crucial the Jathara sequence is to the climax.

Well, on the contrary, Pushpa 2 has been widely received by audiences with open arms, with theaters overflowing with housefull shows.

In some states like Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the film was released a day earlier, on December 4, considering the excessive fan following and hype of the audiences surrounding the film.

Most South states have in fact scheduled early morning shows for the film, with those that start at around 6 AM in the morning. The movie has recorded an insane pre-booking sale, which etched towards Rs. 60 crores for the opening FDFS.

Besides Allu Arjun, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, both of whom have delivered fantastic performances in the movie.

