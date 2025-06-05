Thug Life Movie Release Updates: Box office collection, Twitter reviews and more about Kamal Haasan’s gangster action thriller

During one of the promotional events, director Mani Ratnam reacted to one of the hottest topics on the onscreen age difference and addressed the criticism around it. "Let me put it this way, this way, in real life, there are people, slightly older, who have a relationship with a younger person, male or female. There are. It is a fact of life. It's been like that for a long time. It's not just now. When it's in cinema, we try to find fault with it or pass judgment on it, which means you are trying to cover or close your eyes to what is happening in your society and claim that it should be only this way," said Thug Life director.

He further added that Thug Life is about Kamal Haasan and Trisha's respective characters and not them. Audience should make a judgment as per the characters and not about these two people.