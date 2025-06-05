Thug Life Movie Release Updates: Box office collection, Twitter reviews and more about Kamal Haasan’s gangster action thriller
Mani Ratnam reunited with Kamal Haasan after almost 38 years for their film together, Thug Life. Being a multi-starrer, there has been a heaping of expectation over the movie making a decent mark at the box office. The action thriller has been permitted early morning shows in Tamil Nadu, which start from 9 AM and continue till 2 AM the next day..
During one of the promotional events, director Mani Ratnam reacted to one of the hottest topics on the onscreen age difference and addressed the criticism around it. "Let me put it this way, this way, in real life, there are people, slightly older, who have a relationship with a younger person, male or female. There are. It is a fact of life. It's been like that for a long time. It's not just now. When it's in cinema, we try to find fault with it or pass judgment on it, which means you are trying to cover or close your eyes to what is happening in your society and claim that it should be only this way," said Thug Life director.
He further added that Thug Life is about Kamal Haasan and Trisha's respective characters and not them. Audience should make a judgment as per the characters and not about these two people.
Ahead of the theatrical release of the film, the team of Thug Life joined in a for a pre-release screening of the film. Kamal Haasan, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Ashok Selvan and others were a part of it.
In a recent interview with Manorama News, Mani Ratnam commented whether there is any similarity between Kamal Haasan's characters in Nayakan and Thug Life, both being directed by the former.
Highlighting the point of difference, he said "In 'Nayakan,' we see Kamal Haasan's character grow from a young boy to a man. In 'Thug Life,' there is a quick transition in his character, which makes the film distinct."
The early screening of Thug Life has begun already and audiences have poured in their reviews on Twitter already. Based on the preliminary verdict, the movie has been tagged as a lagging watch when it comes to the screenplay. The plot as per some viewers have been tagged as ove-used and boring.
However netizens have also commended the performances put by the lead stars Kamal Haasan, STR and Trisha Krishnan. On the other hand Mani Ratnam's cinematography and AR Rahman's musical score have also been lauded.
Thug Life has placed a reasonable hold on the advance booking of tickets in Tamil Nadu. As of June 4, the action thriller made a pre-sale of Rs. 8.25 crores. There is an expectation that the film would gross somewhere around Rs. 15-16 crores on its opening day in the state.
Beyond TN, the advance booking rate has been less impressive, which cumulatively makes up for a nationwide opening of about Rs. 19-20 crores gross.