Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha shows no drop on Wednesday, approaches Rs 25 crore mark in Hindi

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, is witnessing a surprising run at the box office. The animated feature film, based on Varaha avatar Lord Narsimha's story, is receiving immense love from the audience.

Mahavatar Narsimha collects Rs 5 crore on Wednesday, nears Rs 25 crore mark

Bankrolled by Hombale Films and Kleem Productions, Mahavatar Narsimha crossed the Rs 20 crore net mark in Hindi on its 6th day of release. The movie which opened with Rs 1.25 crore witnessed an upward trend at the box office, thanks to its positive reception.

Advertisement

It fetched Rs 3 crore on Saturday followed by Rs 5.50 crore on Sunday, ending its opening weekend at Rs 11.25 crore. The movie further recorded a solid hold on Monday and collected Rs 3.20 crore. It witnessed a jump on Tuesday due to discounted ticket prices and netted Rs 5 crore. And now, with ticket fare going back to normalcy, Mahavatar Narsimha has added around Rs 5-5.25 crore to the tally today on Wednesday.

The Kannada-origin animated movie has minted Rs 24.70 crore net at the Hindi box office in 6 days. The movie is expected to wrap its first week around Rs 30 crore mark. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares against Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 from the third weekend onwards.

Here’s a look at the day wise box office collections of Mahavatar Narsimha in Hindi

Day Box Office 1 Rs 1.25 crore 2 Rs 3.00 crore 3 Rs 5.50 crore 4 Rs 3.20 crore 5 Rs 5.00 crore 6 Rs 5-5.25 crore (est) Total Rs 24.70 crore

Note: The numbers above don’t include 3D charges.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda set to register his biggest opening with Kingdom, Fantastic pre-sales for US premieres