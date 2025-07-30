BTS’ RM relaxes in Disneyland with HYBE staff, shares quote about ‘rewriting the narrative’ amid working on new group album

BTS knows how to make the most of their time, maintaining a work-life balance like it’s no one’s business. Currently in the USA for working on their new album set for a release in early 2026, the boys have been spotted hanging out in Los Angeles, grabbing some Korean food at traditional spots in the city, going shopping, and now taking to an amusement park for a good time! According to onlookers on July 30, RM was spotted out and about in California, enjoying some rides at Disneyland with his agency’s staff.

Advertisement

Photos of RM walking at Disneyland were shared by fans online. According to the pictures, the singer was dressed in a denim shirt with butterfly motifs on them, over beige cargo pants and white sneakers. Covering his head with a navy cap, the star did not look bothered or attempt to disguise himself further. Taking his time to relax and away from probably music-heavy sessions in the studio, the BTS member is said to have enjoyed a ride on the rollercoaster.

Another fan shared her experience of sitting in the same slot as the star, talking about how ‘blessed’ she felt. They crossed paths once again and it became a joyous moment for the BTS ARMY.

Is RM planning to rewrite BTS' history?

In other news, while the BTS leader did not post any photos from his Disneyland visit so far, he has taken to his Instagram to share a quote from a book he seems to be reading. Fans soon figured that it was a quote from Kim Young Ha’s book One Life, who was RM’s fellow cast member on the talk show Dictionary of Useless Human Knowledge.

Advertisement

Multiple paragraphs in the photo, the rapper had underlined the words talking about aptly changing your narrative to merge it with the ending. "Like a ferryboat without a boatman reaching the shore carried by the current, life drifts and arrives somewhere. The future was its destination. [What we all we is,] It's about rewriting the narrative of the past to align with the ending."

ALSO READ: BTS’ V shows off huge muscles in gym selfie with bodybuilder friend, gears up with new look ahead of August surprise