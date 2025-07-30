EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Murad Khetani and Avane Srimannaryana director Sachin Ravi for a high-concept action film

Over the last decade, Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the most bankable action heroes of Hindi Cinema, tasting success in films like Heropanti, Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War among others. While the actor is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 4 on September 5, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Tiger Shroff has signed on for an exciting high-concept action film with producer Murad Khetani.

Advertisement

According to sources close to the development, Tiger Shroff is teaming up with Avane Srimannaryana director Sachin Ravi for a high-concept action film. “Tiger Shroff has been on the look-out for a new format of action for a while now, and that’s when Murad Khetani and Sachin Ravi approached him with a film that pushes the boundaries of action in a new direction. He was bowled over by the vision for telling this intriguing story and went ahead to allot dates to the film on priority,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will go on floors in October with a 45-day schedule. “The pre-production work has already started, and director Sachin Ravi along with Murad Khetani are aiming to commence the shoot from the month of October. Action team of international repute will be on board the project, and the process of locking the crew has started,” the source added. The dialogues of this yet untitled high-concept action thriller are being written by Sumit Arora (Jawan, & Border 2) and will hit the big screen in 2026.

Advertisement

The yet untitled actioner will mark the Hindi film debut of Sachin Ravi, who comes from the Rakshit Shetty, and Suni Kumar school of filmmaking. Before directing Avane Srimannaryana, he has been an editor on multiple successful Kannada films like Kirk Party, Ulidavaru Kandanthe, and Simple Agi Ondh Love Story among others. Apart from the Murad Khetani production, Tiger is also a part of the Karan-produced Lag Ja Gale with Raj Mehta as the director. The revenge-based actioner features him with Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani, and is scheduled to go on floors in the second half of November.

Apart from the Tiger Shroff film, Murad Khetani, under his banner Cine1 is developing at-least 5 other projects, which are in different stages of writing and pre-production,

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol joins forces with Excel Entertainment on a big action thriller; Filming begins in December