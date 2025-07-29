Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop using BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to save Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy at Box Office? Here’s what happened

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy has been one of the most awaited films from the Korean film industry this year. With a star-studded lineup, a famed director, a superhit web novel-based storyline, and continued fan interest, it appeared to be right on path for a blockbuster release. The reality however, is far from expectations, as the film is yet to catch up to any estimates, gliding along by relying on its popular cast, including Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, and more. Now, the two male leads have stirred online conversation, with their comments at an event for the movie.

Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy looking to rely on Jisoo for the Box Office performance?

Lee Min Ho and Ahn Hyo Seop attended a press conference for the movie in Singapore on July 29 alongside director Kim Byung Woo. Aiming to promote the film and improve its ticketing status, there have been reports of using BLACKPINK’s Jisoo for her fame rather than giving her a remarkable part in it. Her short screentime has already riled up the fans, who are calling out the clout-chasing, also noting the massive placement of the singer-actor on the poster, at the front of it, despite having an almost-cameo role.

At the event, the two actors were asked about their biggest ally in the film, someone with whom they would partner, with both perked up with Jisoo’s character of Lee Ji Hye as their suggestion. Lee Min Ho said, “I’d choose Jisoo. No need for weapons, just listening to her singing gives me strength.” Meanwhile, Ahn Hyo Seop echoed his thoughts and shared how she would be the best one to have by their side.

The answers have not gone down well with the fans of the BLAKCPINK member. They have called out the seemingly blatant attempt at using her fame to get more headlines and clicks to their movie, hoping it would boost ticket sales.

The songstress has so far been absent from the promotions of the film, instead going around the world to tour with her team after 3 years. While currently briefly back in South Korea, it is unknown whether Jisoo will join the other cast members to support the movie in the coming days.

