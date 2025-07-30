EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol joins forces with Excel Entertainment on a big action thriller; Filming begins in December

Following the back-to-back success of Gadar 2 and Jaat, Sunny Deol is among the most bankable actors of Hindi cinema. The actor has a formidable line-up in 2025 with Border 2, Lahore 1947, and Ramayana: Part One in his kitty. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Sunny Deol’s line-up is just getting bigger and bigger by the day. According to sources close to the development, Sunny Deol is set to team up with Excel Entertainment for the first time on a big-budget action thriller.

A source shared, “The yet untitled action thriller will mark the first collaboration between Sunny Deol and Excel Entertainment. The two stakeholders have been in talks for a while now, and are excited to collaborate on a high-concept big-budget action thriller. Sunny loves the script and is excited to partner with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani on the film.” The source further informed that the film will mark the directorial debut of Balaji, who has worked on several Tamil blockbusters as an assistant and associate director.

We hear that the film goes on floors in December, and the team is presently working to design every aspect of the film for the big screen format. “It’s a larger-than-life feature film with Sunny Deol in an avatar that the audience loves to see him in. Excel too is going all out to ensure that their maiden collaboration with Sunny turns out to be a special treat for the cinema-going audience, with a lot of intense and high-on-drama moments” the source added. The industry is buzzing about this feature film as one of the exciting combinations of the recent years.

The casting for other key characters of this yet untitled action thriller is presently underway, and an official announcement with title and first look is around the corner. Talking of Excel Entertainment, the banner is all set with a string of theatrical slate in the coming two years – from 120 Bahadur, to Mirzapur: The Movie and the most awaited Don 3 among others. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

