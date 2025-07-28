When Shah Rukh Khan wished to play Virat Kohli in his biopic, was Anushka Sharma about with it?

Virat Kohli is one of the finest cricketers of India. He enjoys a lot of fan following across the globe. Imagine getting to watch his life story in the form of a biopic on the silver screen. Not just that! Imagine Shah Rukh Khan playing the role of a cricketer, wouldn’t that be super exciting? Well, there was a time when King Khan expressed his desire for the same, but what caught our attention was Anushka Sharma’s reaction to it.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma joked about looking like Virat Kohli

During a promotional event of Jab Harry met Sejal, back in 2017, Shah Rukh Khan was asked about his preference to portray a cricket player and without any hesitation, the actor took Virat Kohli’s name. The moment the actress heard this reply, she was quick to say, “But you will have to grow a beard.”

SRK playfully replied, “But I had grown a beard. In Harry Met Sejal, I looked just like Virat Kohli. Exactly like him.” We don’t know if the actress, who was the cricketer’s girlfriend then, agreed to her co-star or not.

Virat Kohli’s work front

Virat Kohli’s IPL team, Royal Challengers Bangalore, recently lifted the IPL 2025 trophy after 18 years. The celebration was something every fan felt from their heart. What stole the show was the way he and his wife, Anushka Sharma, held each other right after the match, hugged, and cried together. Indeed, theirs was a showcase of what true love truly is, and it will be etched in the hearts of all fans forever.

Kohli is currently enjoying some quality time with his wife and kids in London, away from the hustle and bustle of Mumbai. The couple was recently spotted enjoying the Wimbledon match.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his upcoming action thriller King. Talking of King, the film rides on a strong ensemble led by SRK and Deepika Padukone with Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Anil Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

SRK plays a gangster in the action thriller, which is touted to be one of the most expensive films of Hindi Cinema, and features the actor in a raw and rugged avatar. According to reports, King is targeting an October 1, 2026, release.

