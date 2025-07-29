Hardik Pandya goes on fitness prep ahead of India's white-ball tour in Sri Lanka, trains with his son Agastya

India’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is currently on a cricket break, has been spending time with his close friends and his son, Agastya, these days. The cricketer is not just enjoying the break but also focusing on his training for international duties. Several pictures from his recent fitness prep with son Agastya ahead of India’s white-ball tour in England have gone viral on the internet.

Hardik Pandya shares moments with son Agastya during fitness prep

Hardik Pandya was spotted working on his fitness at the Wings Sports Ground in Bandra in Mumbai on Monday. An X user shared the photos of the father and son duo on the platform.

In the photo, the Mumbai Indians captain was seen checking up on his son, Agastya, as the little munchkin presumably suffered a minor injury on his arm.

Hardik Pandya, who was married to Natasa Stankovic, shares a close bond with his son. Much to the delight of his fans, Hardik’s social media posts, along with his son, show a dedicated regimen, emphasizing both strength and conditioning.

In July, the cricketer dropped a photo of himself with Agastya and their pet dog. The trio was seen standing inside an elevator. “Out for a run with my partners in crime,” the cricketer had written in the caption.

When is Hardik Pandya returning to the cricket field?

Hardik Pandya is aiming to be in his prime form for India’s upcoming white-ball tour in Sri Lanka in August 2025. The cricketer is also prepping for a white-ball series in England, which will take place in 2026.

Pandya's break comes after a demanding Indian Premier League 2025 season, where he represented the Mumbai Indians team as a captain. The MI team lost to the Punjab Kings in a final knockout match.

Hardik Pandya's personal life

Hardik Pandya got engaged to Serbian actress-model Natasa Stankovic in Dubai on January 1, 2020. They were married during the lockdown. Their son, Agastya, was born the same year.

The former couple renewed their wedding vows in a lavish ceremony in Udaipur in 2023. They announced their separation in 2024.

