The Bold and the Beautiful Recap, July 30 Episode: Brooke Walks Out on Ridge After Nick Bombshell in Italy

On the July 30 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, emotions ran high in Italy as Brooke and Ridge traveled to Capri for the much-anticipated fashion show. Their trip began with a scenic boat ride and some romantic tension, but things quickly got complicated when past feelings and new confrontations came into play.

Ridge confronts Brooke over Nick’s return

After arriving in Capri, Ridge was surprised to hear from Eric that he had seen Brooke kissing Nick. Eric warned Ridge that it didn’t look casual, and Ridge was clearly upset by Nick’s presence in Italy. Brooke, however, didn’t seem too troubled and even said it was nice to see someone taking action.

The fashion show began with models showcasing stunning new designs, but Brooke stole the spotlight in the final showstopper outfit. She later joined Ridge and Eric for media interviews and photos, where reporters were eager to snap pictures of Brooke and Ridge together, calling them the king and queen of fashion.

However, the press also asked Ridge about his engagement to Taylor, leading to a few tense moments. Brooke eventually got overwhelmed by all the attention and walked away from the event, leaving Ridge to follow her.

Brooke feels frustrated over her situation with Ridge

Brooke opened up about how exhausting it was to pretend everything was fine between her and Ridge. She said it was painful to keep reliving their on-again, off-again relationship and felt Ridge couldn’t admit he still loved her. Brooke questioned why she came to Italy at all and told Ridge she didn’t want to stay. Ridge tried to stop her from leaving, but Brooke looked emotionally drained by the whole situation.

Li tries to save Luna’s life

Meanwhile, back in Los Angeles, Li continued to care for Luna, who remained in a coma. Li assured her that she wouldn’t let her die and even injected something into her IV in hopes of helping her recover.

At Il Giardino, Sheila complained to Deacon that Li wasn’t returning her messages. Sheila was frustrated and still seeking closure after Luna’s apparent death, especially since Li hadn’t shared where Luna’s body or ashes were. When Li showed up to pick up food, Sheila questioned her again, but Li stayed silent.

