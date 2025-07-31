Ahaan Panday is ‘full chapri’ says Saiyaara director Mohit Suri, reveals he couldn’t explore his TikToker side because of film’s script

After Saiyaara’s release, Ahaan Panday has become everyone’s favorite. Fans are curious to know about him. Amid the hype around the budding star, his debut movie director Mohit Suri has spilled some tea about his real-life personality. He revealed that the debutant has a ‘chapri’ side to him, which was unexplored in the movie with Aneet Padda.

Mohit Suri recalls a funny incident from Saiyaara shoot

Talking to Komal Nahta, Mohit Suri revealed that Ahaan Panday has a whole different side. He emphasized that the way Panday dances, he is a full-on Gaiety Galaxy boy and dances for the front benchers. “Aapne woh videos dekhe nahi hai jo usne pull down kar diye. TikToker hai yeh ladka. Full chapri hai. He’s a full, out-there, galleried, Gaiety Galaxy boy jo Bandra mein hai.” (You haven’t seen the videos he deleted—this guy is a total TikToker! He’s a loud, energetic, over-the-top Gaiety Galaxy boy from Bandra)."

The filmmaker recounted an incident from the 30th day of shooting, with half the film completed. Ahaan reportedly asked his creative producer about his audition performance, humorously noting that despite a "big performance," he was simply told he was "the right one."

Saiyaara’s box office collection

Reportedly, Saiyaara is performing well in the United Kingdom and the Middle East. In the UK, the film is breaking all records, posting the highest weekday grosses in the second week ever for an Indian film. The second week total in the UK stands at GBP 895K over six days and could surpass GBP 1 million. That will be the biggest ever second week in the territory for an Indian film, over GBP 938K of Pathaan. No other film has crossed GBP 800K.

Similarly, in the Middle East, Saiyaara is outpacing weekday grosses of Dangal and Jawan in the UAE, which were possibly the best for Indian films. GCC markets are holding insanely well, with some collecting better than last week. The total gross in the region currently stands at USD 3.75 million, putting Saiyaara on track to become the highest-grossing non-Khan Bollywood film there, surpassing Animal (USD 5.80 million).

