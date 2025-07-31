General Hospital Recap, July 30 Episode: Michael Confronts Drew for Sabotaging Willow’s Germany Clinic Visit

The General Hospital recap for Tuesday, July 30, shows major shifts in relationships and heated confrontations. Michael accused Drew of sabotage, Nina kept a new secret from Willow, and Curtis worried about the fallout of his own confession. From custody concerns to friendship betrayals, the drama built up quietly across Port Charles.

Michael confronts Drew over Germany trip

At the Quartermaine mansion, Michael accused Drew of sabotaging Willow’s visit to the German clinic. Drew didn’t deny it convincingly, which made Michael lash out and blame him for ruining any chance of cooperation with Willow. Drew tried to convince Michael to let Willow see the kids and settle things outside of court, but Michael wasn’t ready to compromise. Later, Willow visited Michael to apologize for her behavior and pleaded for access to the kids.

At the Metro Court pool, Nina met with Ric to discuss the custody case. She insisted on keeping her involvement a secret, but Ric warned her that more secrets could backfire. Nina also spoke with Maxie and dropped a vague hint about a terrible secret involving Willow. She didn’t say it directly, but implied Willow’s past as Daisy’s stalker could affect her custody rights.

Curtis hopes his secret stays hidden

Curtis met with Trina and informed her about Drew and Nina’s exposed affair ruining the wedding. Trina was shocked, but unsure how it would affect her relationship with Kai. Later, Curtis told Portia not to resign yet, as things might still work in their favor, especially if Drew left town and never found out Curtis told Willow the truth. By the end of the episode, Drew started putting the pieces together and realized it might’ve been Curtis who confessed, not Nina.

At Laura’s office, Rocco turned to his grandmother, upset about not being allowed to speak to Liesl. Laura advised Lulu to be more understanding of Rocco’s feelings. She warned Lulu that pushing him away could damage their bond.

Back at the pool, Kai defended his choice to expose Drew’s setup, despite hurting Trina in the process. Trina didn’t think any amount of regret from Kai would’ve made a difference and walked away disappointed.

Elsewhere, Willow woke up at Liz’s house and admitted going to Carly’s place last night was a mistake. She felt slightly better and later assured Michael that she was thinking clearly now. She hoped this would help her get closer to her children again.

