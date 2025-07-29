How did EXO’s Kai help KPop Demon Hunters’ lead star Jinu? Creator spills beans on MONSTA X and SHINee inspiration

If you don’t know what KPop Demon Hunters is, you’re living under a social media rock, and we’d like to save you! After releasing on June 20, 2025, the animated Netflix film has quickly become one of the most viral releases this year. With the storyline, animation, and especially the songs grabbing global attention, it’s no surprise that there’s talk about the many inspirations for the film, and the animators of the film have finally spoken up about their inspirations stemming from many real-life K-pop stars, including IT boy EXO member Kai.

Here’s how KPop Demon Hunters brings Jinu to life with the help of Kai

Korean designers Wi Hyun Song and Min Hong spoke to Korean media outlet Hankyung about the creation of one of the most spoken-about characters from the animation- Jinu. Voiced by Ahn Hyo Seop, the male lead is the start of the exciting bits in the film. As a demon, he catches the attention of the demon hunter, Rumi, voiced by Arden Cho.

Recalling how director Maggie Kang spoke about checking out a never-before-seen demon, Wi Hyun Song, who became a designer for the project. And thus began the creation of Gwi Ma, which was eventually voiced by Squid Game star Lee Byung Hun. Meanwhile, Min Hong revealed, referencing the dance videos of popular K-pop boy groups MONSTA X and SHINee for the animation of the Saja Boys’ dance during for debut track, Soda Pop. He added how “natural movements referencing the choreography of domestic idol groups” helped him immensely during the process.

That was not where the similarities ended, however, as he added how, “in order to bring to life the facial expressions of Jinu”, he turned to EXO member Kai. Known for his stylish aura and a knack for famed dances, the K-pop singer was able to influence the star of the film. Previously, multiple teams, including BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE and more have been mentioned as the research points during the creation of KPop Demon Hunters.

