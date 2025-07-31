Will Robert Pattinson’s Batman be Integrated into the DC Universe? James Gunn Spills the Beans

James Gunn has shared a major update on Robert Pattinson’s Batman. While the fans are highly anticipating the second part of the trilogy, they are also wondering if the movie will be released under DCU or a separate banner. According to the media reports, Matt Reeves’ The Batman Universe will be released under the Elseworlds banner, instead of DC.

While the change in the movie’s banner comes after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over the DC studios as co-heads, the fans are disappointed, as they wanted Pattinson’s Batman to collide with other superheroes of the Universe.

James Gunn’s take on Robert Pattinson’s Batman existing outside of DCU

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, the DC head confirmed that they are not going for Pattinson’s film to be included in the studios. Gunn shared, “I've said it before, we've talked about it before, so it's not what's happening right now. Everything's in flux, so we'll figure out what we're doing next.”

While the fans demand that Batman cross paths with other superheroes, it does not fit well with Gunn and Safran’s vision for the studios. DC makers are currently working on The Brave and The Bold, wherein they will showcase the journey of the Caped Crusader as he goes on to become a crime fighter.

With the stories and the timelines moving ahead, Pattinson’s Batman does not enter the scenes everywhere in the near future, and hence, Gunn has decided to keep the film out of the studios.

As for the update on The Batman II, the script is ready, as announced by Matt Reeves. He took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself and the co-writer, with the script on the table and the Batman logo in focus.

The movie is expected to hit theaters in October 2027.

