74-year-old Shabana Azmi's kiss scene with 89-year-old Dharmendra in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'It was done and over in a second'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has recently completed two years since its release. The romantic comedy family drama was headlined by Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Joining the star cast were veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. While Ranveer and Alia majorly dominated the storyline with their chemistry, it was Dharmendra and Shabana’s on-screen kiss that stole the show.

Shabana Azmi talks about her on-screen kiss with Dharmendra

In a recent interview with NDTV, Shabana Azmi got candid about the viral kissing scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The 74-year-old actress, who played Alia Bhatt’s grandmother Jamini Chatterjee in the film, recalled that the kiss sequence was performed within a second.

“Such a big thing, the central thing of the film is it? But then it tickles people, I guess. It was done with and over in a second,” Shabana said.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress also remembered the reactions of the families and how Jaya Bachchan’s character Dhanlakshmi Randhawa fainted in the sequence.

The scene in discussion shows Dharmendra’s character, Kanwal, meeting his estranged lover, Jamini, after ages. The sequence features them coming close to each other against the backdrop of the song, Abhi Na Jaao Chod Kar. The moment is sealed with a kiss.

This surprising element became the talk of the town during the film's release, with fans and critics sharing their opinions on social media.

When Dharmendra admitted his kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ‘surprised’ everyone

Dharmendra, who is 89 years old now, once spoke about how his one kiss became the standout moment in the 2023 movie, despite Ranveer Singh’s several liplock scenes with Alia Bhatt.

Recalling his conversation with Ranveer, the veteran actor told ANI that while the 40-year-old actor has performed many kisses in the film but his one kiss shook people.

Karan Johar wants to make a standalone film on Kanwal and Jamini’s love story

On 2 years of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar shared that Kanwal and Jamini deserve a standalone movie with a “separate love story”.

Shabana Azmi collaborated with Dharmendra after several decades. She has previously worked with him in movies like Khel Khilari Ka (1977) and Mardon Wali Baat (1988).

