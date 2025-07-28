When Sania Mirza wished to romance Akshay Kumar in her own biopic, kept Shah Rukh Khan as 2nd priority

Sania Mirza is one of the most popular female Tennis players India has ever seen. She announced her retirement from the sport in 2023 and left all her fans shocked. But, since then, the buzz about a biopic on her life being made in Bollywood has made the rounds. Fans are super excited to see who will play the Tennis player on the silver screen, and not just that, the question around her on-screen love interest also has a lot of curiosity amongst fans.

Do you know? Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, but Mirza wants Akshay Kumar to play the leading man in her biopic. And she also claimed that for just this one reason, she would agree to play herself on the screen.

Sania Mirza on which actress she would choose to play her on the silver screen

Sania Mirza came as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show in 2024 along with other real-life athletes like Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Sift Kaur Samra. There, Mirza was asked that since Priyanka Chopra had portrayed the role of Mary Kom in her biopic and Parineeti Chopra had played Saina Nehwal on-screen, whom would she choose to play her in a biographical movie about her life?

The Tennis player, who is known for her witty comebacks and sense of humor, along with her game, instantly questioned, “Is there another Chopra sister who can play this part?” This left everyone in splits. Further talking about the actor who would play her love interest in the film, she quipped about having to first find one in real life.

For the unversed, Sania is divorced from hubby Shoaib Malik, who is a Pakistani cricketer, recently.

Continuing the topic further, Kapil Sharma asked the Tennis player if she would want to play her role on the big screen herself if she was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan? She instantly said yes, but also added, “If Akshay is cast opposite me, I definitely would.”

Well, we are sure that fans definitely want to see a biopic made on Sania Mirza and her life. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more such updates.

