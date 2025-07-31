Why is Cha Eun Woo’s agency BLOCKING fan mail and gifts to star’s military base? Find out

Away from his illustrious acting and singing career, Cha Eun Woo is currently serving his country. Having enlisted for his mandatory military service on July 28, he is all set to join the ROK military band after receiving basic soldier training for 2 weeks. As such, he will be away for 18 months from the public eye, completing his national duty and only appearing at military events where fans are hoping to catch a glimpse. With little to no communication with the outside world while in service, his family, friends and especially fans will be longing for him. Amid all this, the ASTRO member’s management label has issued a guidance letter to his fans, advising them against sending letters or parcels.

Advertisement

Cha Eun Woo’s side denies support from fans: Here’s why

A notice from his agency, Fantagio, addressed to his fandom Aroha read, “Cha Eun Woo military base letter and mail delivery guidance". It spoke about how they are aware of the fans’ feelings about wanting to send support to the star; however, large amounts of letters and or gifts may interfere with his time in the military, as it gets difficult to manage them. There’s a possibility of losing the items during the delivery process, and so they kindly asked his admirers to refrain from sending any such things.

Risking his military life is not an option the company would like to explore; however, if it comes to that, they will have to completely stop the process by implementing penalties and disposing of the items mailed to the star.

Extending the notice to Cha Eun Woo’s birthday next year and his debut anniversary, they shared that it will be difficult to receive or open any gifts sent to the artist on those days. As such, they will not be accepting any support on those days either. Instead of sending any mail or items to his military base, they have requested that it be directed to the agency headquarters instead. If all goes according to plan, Cha Eun Woo will be discharged on January 27, 2027.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cha Eun Woo embodies real life Jinu from KPop Demon Hunters with Arden Cho's Rumi for Free cover, fans left mesmerized