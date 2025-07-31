Kingdom Movie Twitter Review: Is Vijay Deverakonda starrer HIT or FLOP? Read 13 tweets if you are planning to watch the film

It is a big day for Vijay Deverakonda fans as his highly anticipated film, Kingdom, has hit the big screens. It is not just a film release but a celebration. Social media is filled with fans gushing over the Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial already. Netizens have only good words for the actor, and it appears he has won over hearts. Keep scrolling further to read these 7 tweets if you are planning to watch this film.

Netizens react to Kingdom

One of the fans wrote, “performance – Pure mass & class Action sequences – Theatre erupted! Blockbuster First Half Pre-climax & climax – Total high Boat sequence in Second Half – Visual treat! BGM – Goosebumps guaranteed.” Another fan wrote, “Saturday evening ki breakevennn Congratsss mann!” A third fan wrote, “1st half completed Blockbuster hit kottesam.”

These tweets were followed by several others like, “Gowtam tinnanuri cooked Hard Anirudh music and bgms Vijay Devarakonda mass comeback Hituu kottesam kondanna,” “first half sticks to pure drama with no unnecessary mass elevations or loud background score. It's straightforward n to the point. Keep your expectations in check-it’s just a decent first half. #VijayDeverakonda’s subtle performance is quite captivating,” “Peak frames for VD career, finest & feastt prathi frame wallpaper range undhi VD presence racchal 1st half . badly seated for 2nd half!”

About Kingdom

In his recent media interaction, Vijay Deverakonda expressed how Kingdom is not an entertainer flick like KGF. The actor said, “Kingdom is not my KGF, but it's director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s signature movie. It's not an entertainer.. But an action drama.”

Kingdom is a spy action drama featuring the story of an undercover officer, tasked with destroying a crime syndicate run by his own brother, Siva. How does he infiltrate the syndicate, and what takes place between the brothers forms the entire story. Kingdom is said to be part of a planned duology with Bhagyashri Borse playing the female lead.

As Satyadev plays a key role, Anirudh Ravichander crafts the musical tracks and scores, making it his first collaboration in a Deverakonda movie.

