Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu has pretty much exhausted its box office run within its first week. The Pawan Kalyan starrer has grossed Rs. 87.50 crore approx at the Indian box office in seven days, while another Rs. 13.50 crore (USD 1.60 million) has come from overseas markets, pushing its worldwide box office tally just over Rs. 100 crore mark.

Advertisement

The film was dead on arrival on its first day, with the reception it received. The corpse twitched a bit on Sunday with collections surprisingly showing a surge in Andhra Pradesh, but that was too little too late. On Monday, the film crashed to paltry collections and now with the release of Kingdom, it's pretty much out of cinemas.

The Day wise Box Office Collections of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in India are as follows:

Day Gross Thursday Rs. 49.50 cr. Friday Rs. 9.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 12.75 cr. Monday Rs. 2.60 cr. Tuesday Rs. 2.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 1.40 cr. Total Rs. 87.50 cr.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is yet another box office turkey delivered by Pawan Kalyan, who is arguably the biggest star in the Telugu states but hasn’t delivered a box office winner in more than a decade. There was a Bheemla Nayak, which did decently well, but was unlucky to release in the circumstances it did and ended up from being a success.

The film is also a setback for the Telugu film industry, which is having a horrific year at the box office, except for a couple of weeks of Sankranti Vashthunam during the holiday period. The last year was also a bad one in general, but there were four major hits spread across the year. This year has offered nothing.

Advertisement

The Territorial Breakdown for Hari Hara Veera Mallu is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 78.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 28.25 cr. Ceded Rs. 10.00 cr. Andhra Rs. 40.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 7.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 1.00 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 87.50 cr. North America USD 1,175,000 Rest of World USD 425,000 OVERSEAS USD 1,600,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 101.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Saiyaara Box Office: Juggernaut crosses 100cr Overseas, UK and Middle East in mental mode