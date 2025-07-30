Hardik Pandya and ex-wife Natasa Stankovic write emotional birthday notes for son Agastya, call him their 'blessing', VIDEOS

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya was married to Serbian model-actress Natasa Stankovic for three years, but they called it quits in 2024. While Hardik and Natasa moved on with their lives, the former couple always ensures to spend time with their son, Agastya. Their emotional birthday special post for Agastya is all about the close bond they share with him.

Hardik Pandya wishes his son Agastya with a heartfelt video

On July 30, 2025, Hardik Pandya took to Instagram to share an unseen clip of himself and his son. In the clip, the cricketer can be seen carrying the little one on his lap as he showers him with love. He refers to the munchkin as his “angel” while teaching him how a microphone works. Hardik says on the mic that Agastya is his “favorite boy” and his son calls him the same.

India’s all-rounder also wrote an emotional note for his 5-year-old son to wish him a happy birthday.

“My angel who inspires me to be a better person every day! I love you more than you’ll ever know and I’m grateful for moments like these where nothing else matters. Happy birthday to my boy who changed my life, my blessing, and my partner in crime,” the Mumbai Indians captain wrote.

Natasa Stankovic gets emotional, shares ‘beautiful’ moments with her son

Natasa Stankovic also dropped a video of Agastya on his birthday. Her Instagram post shows Agastya’s growing-up years, from the time he was born to now. In the clip, Natasa can be seen taking care of the munchkin, from their adorable moments in the swimming pool, lake, and park.

The wholesome video is sure to melt your heart. The cherry on the cake is the love Natasa displayed for her son, making sure he grows up full of love and warmth.

“My Aguli, my Buba, You are everything I ever needed in life. I thank God for you every single day. For blessing me with a boy like you. Your smile, your hug, your kiss…they heal everything in me and give me strength to keep going. You don’t even know how precious you are, my golden boy,” an excerpt from her long post read.

“Time flies, but I pray we always stand beside each other, hand in hand, making beautiful memories together. Happy Birthday, my son. May Jesus always keep you safe and guide every step of your journey. Love, Mama,” she concluded.

More about Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Hardik Pandya tied the knot with Natasa Stankovic in 2020. Their son, Agastya Pandya, was born the same year. The former couple renewed their marital vows in 2023 and later announced their separation in 2024.

