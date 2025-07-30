EXCLUSIVE: Tiger Shroff teams up with Sachin Ravi EXCKUSIVE: Sunny Deol teams up with Farhan Akhtar Son of Sardaar 2 takes on Saiyaara and Mahavatar Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT Saiyaara sets records at UK box office Box Office: Mahavatar Narsimha emerges a HIT in Hindi Saiyaara nears the Rs 400 crore club at box office Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the making Ranveer Singh to do a time travel film next? Jr NTR

Saiyaara Box Office Day 13: Mohit Suri's film with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda adds Rs 7.50 crore on Wednesday, approaches Kabir Singh's lifetime

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's debut movie Saiyaara is all set to enter the Rs 300 crore net box office club in its third weekend.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Jul 30, 2025 | 09:22 PM IST | 86K
Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda
Saiyaara Box Office Day 13 (Credits: YRF)

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its glorious run at the box office. The musical romantic drama headlined by two newcomers turned out to be a big blockbuster. 

Saiyaara nets Rs 7.50 crore on Day 13, cume approaches Rs 275 crore 

Produced by Akshaye Widani, Saiyaara wrapped its opening week at Rs 172 crore net. The movie further witnessed a big jump in its second weekend and marked its entry into the Rs 250 crore mark on its second Monday. It saw another jump on Tuesday, due to blockbuster pricing 

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer movie continued to gain traction and added Rs 7.50 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday. The total cume of Saiyaara reached Rs 272.50 crore net in India. It is all set to storm past the lifetime earnings of Kabir Singh (Rs 276 crore) and wrap its second week around Rs 280 crore. 

Day-wise box office collections of Saiyaara are as follows: 

Days    Saiyaara Net India          
Day 1 Rs 21.50 crore
Day 2 Rs 26 crore
Day 3 Rs 35.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 23.75 crore
Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore
Day 6 Rs 21.50 crore
Day 7 Rs 19 crore
Day 8 Rs 18 crore
Day 9 Rs 26.50 crore
Day 10 Rs 29.50 crore
Day 11 Rs 9.00 crore
Day 12 Rs 10.00 crore 
Day 13 Rs 7.50 crore  (est.)
Total Rs 272.50 crore

Looking at its trends, the movie is expected to hold well on the third weekend as Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 didn't have much buzz among the audience. The romantic drama will make sure to enter the Rs 300 crore net club in the third weekend. If it didn't slow down much, it would easily wrap its third weekend by crossing the Rs 350 crore mark. 

All eyes are now on its occupancy in the third week. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, Saiyaara has the potential to wrap its theatrical run around Rs 375 crore to Rs 400 crore net at the Indian box office. 

Saiyaara in theaters 

Saiyaara is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

