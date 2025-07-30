Saiyaara Box Office Day 13: Mohit Suri's film with Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda adds Rs 7.50 crore on Wednesday, approaches Kabir Singh's lifetime

Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, continues its glorious run at the box office. The musical romantic drama headlined by two newcomers turned out to be a big blockbuster.

Saiyaara nets Rs 7.50 crore on Day 13, cume approaches Rs 275 crore

Produced by Akshaye Widani, Saiyaara wrapped its opening week at Rs 172 crore net. The movie further witnessed a big jump in its second weekend and marked its entry into the Rs 250 crore mark on its second Monday. It saw another jump on Tuesday, due to blockbuster pricing

Advertisement

The Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer movie continued to gain traction and added Rs 7.50 crore to the tally on its second Wednesday. The total cume of Saiyaara reached Rs 272.50 crore net in India. It is all set to storm past the lifetime earnings of Kabir Singh (Rs 276 crore) and wrap its second week around Rs 280 crore.

Day-wise box office collections of Saiyaara are as follows:

Days Saiyaara Net India Day 1 Rs 21.50 crore Day 2 Rs 26 crore Day 3 Rs 35.75 crore Day 4 Rs 23.75 crore Day 5 Rs 24.50 crore Day 6 Rs 21.50 crore Day 7 Rs 19 crore Day 8 Rs 18 crore Day 9 Rs 26.50 crore Day 10 Rs 29.50 crore Day 11 Rs 9.00 crore Day 12 Rs 10.00 crore Day 13 Rs 7.50 crore (est.) Total Rs 272.50 crore

Looking at its trends, the movie is expected to hold well on the third weekend as Son Of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2 didn't have much buzz among the audience. The romantic drama will make sure to enter the Rs 300 crore net club in the third weekend. If it didn't slow down much, it would easily wrap its third weekend by crossing the Rs 350 crore mark.

All eyes are now on its occupancy in the third week. If it manages to perform on the expected lines, Saiyaara has the potential to wrap its theatrical run around Rs 375 crore to Rs 400 crore net at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

Saiyaara in theaters

Saiyaara is currently playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda set to register his biggest opening with Kingdom, Fantastic pre-sales for US premieres